No. 12 Indiana women win 4th straight, top Butler 64-53

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 14 points and the No. 12 Indiana women held off Baylor to win their fourth straight, 64-53 on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers moved up two spots in this week’s Associated Press poll. It is the program’s highest ever ranking. Indiana’s lone loss was to now-No. 6 Baylor.

Butler jumped out to a 16-12 advantage after one quarter, but the Indiana defense held the Bulldogs to just two points in the second and led 27-18 at intermission.

Grace Berger scored 12 points and Makenzie Holmes came off the bench to contribute 10 points for Indiana (9-1).

Kristen Spolyar, who came into the contest averaging just under 19 points per game, led the Bulldogs (6-3) with 15. Genesis Parker added 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ube Atosu hit three of her 7 3-point attempts, hitting two treys in the final 90 seconds as the Bulldogs tried to get their deficit to single digits.

Indiana plays host to Youngstown State Sunday. Butler faces High Point at home.