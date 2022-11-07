Skip to main content
No. 12 Texas 72, UTEP 57

Frazier 3-7 2-3 9, Kalu 2-3 1-2 5, Solomon 3-9 1-2 7, Givance 2-5 3-4 8, Hardy 4-9 0-0 9, Sibley 3-8 0-0 7, Onyema 3-4 3-4 10, Zachery 1-5 0-0 2, Lemus 0-1 0-0 0, Dos Anjos 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 10-15 57.

TEXAS (1-0)

Allen 3-7 3-3 9, Disu 4-5 2-2 10, Mitchell 2-2 0-1 4, Carr 2-8 8-10 12, Hunter 6-8 5-6 18, Rice 4-6 4-4 14, Bishop 1-1 0-3 2, Morris 1-4 0-0 3, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Anamekwe 0-0 0-0 0, Perryman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-42 22-29 72.

Halftime_Texas 33-20. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 5-16 (Givance 1-1, Onyema 1-1, Hardy 1-2, Frazier 1-3, Sibley 1-4, Lemus 0-1, Solomon 0-1, Zachery 0-2), Texas 4-14 (Rice 2-3, Hunter 1-3, Morris 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Carr 0-4). Fouled Out_Kalu. Rebounds_UTEP 28 (Sibley 8), Texas 25 (Rice 6). Assists_UTEP 6 (Givance 4), Texas 14 (Carr 6). Total Fouls_UTEP 27, Texas 15.

