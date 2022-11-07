No. 12 Texas 72, UTEP 57

Frazier 3-7 2-3 9, Kalu 2-3 1-2 5, Solomon 3-9 1-2 7, Givance 2-5 3-4 8, Hardy 4-9 0-0 9, Sibley 3-8 0-0 7, Onyema 3-4 3-4 10, Zachery 1-5 0-0 2, Lemus 0-1 0-0 0, Dos Anjos 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 10-15 57.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling