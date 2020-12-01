No. 12 Villanova 87, Hartford 53
Marks 2-8 1-3 6, Webley 3-5 3-4 9, Carter 5-10 2-2 13, Flowers 1-9 0-0 2, Williams 5-7 0-0 11, Dunne 2-5 0-0 6, Mitchell 2-5 0-0 6, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Dombek 0-1 0-0 0, McClain 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 6-9 53.
Robinson-Earl 1-5 0-0 2, Samuels 4-5 0-0 9, Daniels 4-5 0-0 11, Gillespie 4-10 0-0 10, Moore 5-12 2-2 15, Swider 5-10 0-0 13, Dixon 6-10 2-2 14, Slater 5-7 0-0 13, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 4-4 87.
Halftime_Villanova 43-24. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 7-23 (Dunne 2-4, Mitchell 2-4, Marks 1-2, Williams 1-2, Carter 1-4, Dombek 0-1, Henry 0-1, McClain 0-1, Flowers 0-4), Villanova 15-37 (Slater 3-3, Daniels 3-4, Swider 3-7, Moore 3-10, Gillespie 2-6, Samuels 1-2, Arcidiacono 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Robinson-Earl 0-3). Rebounds_Hartford 22 (Webley 6), Villanova 38 (Robinson-Earl, Dixon 10). Assists_Hartford 7 (Mitchell 3), Villanova 21 (Moore 5). Total Fouls_Hartford 10, Villanova 16.