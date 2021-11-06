No. 13 Texas A&M 20, No. 12 Auburn 3

Auburn 3 0 0 0 - 3 Texas A&M 3 0 3 14 - 20 First Quarter TXAM_FG Small 21, 7:12. AUB_FG Carlson 32, :20. Third Quarter TXAM_FG Small 29, 3:39. Fourth Quarter TXAM_FG Small 47, 13:40. TXAM_Clemons 24 fumble return (A.Smith pass from Calzada), 13:04. TXAM_FG Small 37, 3:15. ___ AUB TXAM First downs 18 17 Total Net Yards 226 409 Rushes-yards 29-73 35-217 Passing 153 192 Punt Returns 3-23 3-5 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-10 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-41-1 15-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-39 0-0 Punts 7-45.714 4-46.75 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 5-35 4-30 Time of Possession 29:56 29:51 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Auburn, Bigsby 15-69, J.Hunter 4-14, Shivers 3-8, Nix 7-(minus 18). Texas A&M, Spiller 21-112, Achane 10-98, Calzada 2-8, A.Smith 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2). PASSING_Auburn, Nix 20-41-1-153. Texas A&M, Calzada 15-29-0-192. RECEIVING_Auburn, Shivers 6-40, Shenker 4-50, Bigsby 4-16, Sh.Jackson 2-8, Deal 1-15, Robertson 1-10, Hudson 1-8, Capers 1-6. Texas A&M, Wydermyer 5-53, A.Smith 4-44, Chapman 3-77, Demas 1-16, Spiller 1-3, Achane 1-(minus 1). MISSED FIELD GOALS_Auburn, Carlson 33. Texas A&M, Small 42.