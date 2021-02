PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bethy Mununga scored 10 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and No. 13 South Florida beat Temple 56-47 on Wednesday to extend a program record with 13th straight victories.

South Florida pulled away in the fourth quarter, opening on a 17-2 run — with scoring from five different players. Temple made just 3 of 14 field goals in the final 10 minutes.