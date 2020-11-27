FG FT Reb
ARKANSAS (2-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thomas 28 5-11 1-1 6-9 1 4 11
Daniels 27 5-17 6-7 1-3 5 5 18
Dungee 29 3-7 10-11 1-6 2 3 17
Ramirez 33 9-11 0-0 0-3 2 3 22
Slocum 31 6-14 0-0 0-4 2 2 16
Barnum 16 4-6 4-6 0-5 1 2 12
Davis 11 0-2 0-0 1-2 1 2 0
Mason 22 1-2 0-0 0-1 3 1 2
Langerman 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
McGhee 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 33-70 21-25 10-37 17 24 98

Percentages: FG 47.143, FT .840.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Ramirez 4-6, Slocum 4-9, Daniels 2-5, Dungee 1-4)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Barnum 2)

Turnovers: 10 (Daniels 3, Slocum 3, Davis 2, Thomas 1, Barnum 1)

Steals: 5 (Mason 2, Daniels 1, Dungee 1, Davis 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WAKE FOREST (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Morra 29 4-7 6-7 4-9 2 4 14
Raca 29 4-12 1-4 3-11 1 1 9
Conti 32 8-12 4-4 0-3 5 0 23
Scruggs 32 5-14 1-2 4-7 1 1 13
Spear 19 2-7 0-0 0-0 0 3 6
Summiel 20 0-1 1-2 4-10 2 2 1
Harrison 11 2-7 2-3 0-0 0 1 6
Hoard 8 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Maier 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Brown 15 2-7 4-4 0-0 1 4 8
Hinds 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McWhorter 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-71 19-26 19-44 12 18 82

Percentages: FG 39.437, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .28 (Conti 3-5, Scruggs 2-4, Spear 2-7, Raca 0-3, Harrison 0-1, Hoard 0-3, Brown 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Morra 3)

Turnovers: 19 (Morra 5, Raca 3, Conti 2, Scruggs 2, Spear 2, Summiel 2, Harrison 2, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Scruggs 2, Raca 1, Conti 1, Summiel 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Wake Forest 20 20 18 24 82
Arkansas 23 19 37 19 98

A_0

Officials_N/A