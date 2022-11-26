No. 15 Arizona 86, San Diego 60

Martinez 4-13 1-1 9, Reese 2-5 5-6 9, Fields 1-7 2-4 4, Loville 6-12 2-5 15, Pueyo 9-12 1-1 22, Nnaji 7-7 2-7 17, Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Conner 0-1 0-0 0, Gilbert 3-10 4-5 10, Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 32-71 17-29 86
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling