No. 15 Gonzaga 88, N. Illinois 67

Konan Niederhauser 1-4 0-0 3, Coit 3-11 2-2 9, Crump 8-10 4-6 20, Nutter 0-3 4-4 4, Williams 9-17 4-5 25, Plintauskas 1-7 0-0 2, Ibarguen 2-4 0-0 4, Durosinmi 0-0 0-0 0, Youngblood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 14-17 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling