No. 15 Northwestern 28, Illinois 10

Illinois 3 0 0 7 — 10 Northwestern 0 14 14 0 — 28 First Quarter ILL_FG McCourt 39, 1:49. Second Quarter NW_Mangieri 2 pass from Ramsey (Kuhbander kick), 14:56. NW_Porter 2 run (Kuhbander kick), :24. Third Quarter NW_Porter 18 run (Kuhbander kick), 10:53. NW_Hull 32 run (Kuhbander kick), 4:02. Fourth Quarter ILL_Hightower 46 pass from I.Williams (McCourt kick), 8:47. ___ ILL NW First downs 14 23 Rushes-yards 35-155 58-411 Passing 107 82 Comp-Att-Int 7-22-0 7-12-0 Return Yards 65 15 Punts-Avg. 4-55.0 2-46.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 4-35 6-40 Time of Possession 25:25 34:35 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Illinois, C.Brown 14-70, I.Williams 7-38, Epstein 6-22, Hayes 1-20, Peters 2-8, Lillig 1-3, Love 3-1, (Team) 1-(minus 7). Northwestern, Hull 13-149, Porter 24-142, Ramsey 9-47, McGowan 2-34, Marty 3-21, Bowser 5-17, Anderson 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 3). PASSING_Illinois, Peters 3-14-0-21, I.Williams 4-8-0-86. Northwestern, Ramsey 7-12-0-82. RECEIVING_Illinois, J.Imatorbhebhe 3-34, Hightower 2-60, C.Washington 2-13. Northwestern, McGowan 4-72, Lees 1-5, Porter 1-3, Mangieri 1-2. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Illinois, McCourt 32, McCourt 53.