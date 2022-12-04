No. 15 UCLA 68, UC Santa Barbara 57

Bessoir 2-4 1-2 7, Brown 1-4 2-2 4, Conti 3-8 0-0 6, Osborne 7-9 2-4 19, Rice 7-11 0-0 14, Jaquez 5-7 1-2 12, Masikewich 0-0 0-0 0, Sontag 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 1-8 0-1 2, Totals 28-57 6-11 68
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling