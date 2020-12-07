https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/No-16-Arkansas-83-No-4-Baylor-78-15780616.php
No. 16 Arkansas 83, No. 4 Baylor 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS (5-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thomas
|26
|0-1
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|4
|0
|Daniels
|35
|4-14
|5-5
|1-3
|1
|2
|16
|Dungee
|24
|6-13
|10-12
|1-1
|0
|4
|22
|Ramirez
|32
|7-14
|7-8
|0-6
|0
|1
|23
|Slocum
|28
|3-9
|8-12
|0-7
|2
|2
|14
|Barnum
|16
|0-4
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|0
|Davis
|16
|4-7
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|8
|Mason
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-65
|30-39
|7-38
|5
|20
|83
Percentages: FG 36.923, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .25 (Daniels 3-8, Ramirez 2-3, Thomas 0-1, Dungee 0-4, Davis 0-1, Mason 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Barnum 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Daniels 3, Dungee 3, Mason 2, Thomas 1, Ramirez 1, Slocum 1, Barnum 1, Davis 1)
Steals: 10 (Davis 4, Mason 2, Daniels 1, Dungee 1, Ramirez 1, Barnum 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR (2-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|33
|7-13
|2-4
|2-7
|1
|4
|16
|Egbo
|11
|2-6
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|5
|6
|Trinity Oliver
|25
|2-6
|0-2
|3-4
|3
|3
|4
|Richards
|37
|4-8
|0-2
|0-7
|8
|3
|8
|Ursin
|28
|5-10
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|4
|14
|Bickle
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|2
|Carrington
|25
|8-16
|6-6
|3-5
|1
|5
|24
|Jordyn Oliver
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|0
|0
|Andrews
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|5
|0
|Gusters
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-71
|12-18
|13-51
|24
|30
|78
Percentages: FG 43.662, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Ursin 2-3, Carrington 2-7, Oliver 0-1, Bickle 0-3, Andrews 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith 2)
Turnovers: 22 (Richards 6, Egbo 4, Oliver 4, Carrington 2, Andrews 2, Gusters 2, Smith 1, Ursin 1)
Steals: 6 (Carrington 3, Smith 2, Oliver 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Baylor
|19
|17
|21
|21
|—
|78
|Arkansas
|19
|19
|26
|19
|—
|83
A_2,633
Officials_Beverly Roberts, Gina Cross, Tina Napier
