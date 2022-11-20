Skip to main content
Sports

No. 16 Oklahoma 89, Texas-Arlington 80

Jacobs 6-21 4-6 16, Smith 2-6 3-4 7, Benjamin 3-7 0-0 7, Washington 6-13 2-3 14, White 2-5 2-2 8, Gipson 2-4 0-0 4, Goudeau 1-2 0-0 3, Reniya Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Taleyah Jones 2-7 2-2 7, Threatt 5-6 1-2 12, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 30-73 14-19 80

OKLAHOMA (4-1)

Liz Scott 4-5 2-5 10, Llanusa 3-4 0-2 7, Robertson 5-9 6-6 21, Tot 3-7 4-4 11, Williams 7-12 1-2 16, Johnson 0-3 1-2 1, Culliton 0-2 2-2 2, Joens 0-1 2-2 2, Reyna Scott 2-2 0-0 5, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Vann 6-11 2-2 14, Totals 30-57 20-27 89

Texas-Arlington 15 21 22 22 80
Oklahoma 21 27 17 24 89

3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 6-14 (Smith 0-1, Benjamin 1-4, White 2-3, Goudeau 1-2, T.Jones 1-3, Threatt 1-1), Oklahoma 9-21 (Llanusa 1-2, Robertson 5-9, Tot 1-3, Williams 1-3, Joens 0-1, Scott 1-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-1). Assists_Texas-Arlington 16 (Washington 7), Oklahoma 19 (Tot 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 34 (Jacobs 6, Washington 6), Oklahoma 44 (Vann 12). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 22, Oklahoma 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,850.

