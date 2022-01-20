No. 16 Southern Cal ends 7-game skid against Colorado, 61-58

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin scored all 14 of his points in the second half and grabbed 18 rebounds, Max Agbonkpolo added 11 points and hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 15 seconds, and No. 16 Southern California ended three years of frustration against Colorado with a 61-58 victory on Thursday night.
Isaiah Mobley had 13 points and six rebounds and Boogie Ellis overcame foul trouble to score 11 for the Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12), who had dropped seven straight to the Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3).