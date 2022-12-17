No. 16 UCLA 63, No. 13 Kentucky 53

Bona 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 1-6 1-2 3, Campbell 7-17 1-1 15, Clark 6-11 3-6 15, Jaquez 9-19 1-2 19, Singleton 3-5 0-0 8, Etienne 0-0 1-4 1, Nwuba 1-1 0-0 2, McClendon 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 7-15 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling