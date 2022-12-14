No. 16 UCLA 87, No. 20 Maryland 60

Bona 7-8 0-0 14, Bailey 2-7 0-0 4, Campbell 3-5 2-2 9, Clark 7-11 5-6 19, Jaquez 6-14 2-2 14, Singleton 7-10 0-0 18, McClendon 1-3 1-2 3, Andrews 1-1 2-2 4, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Canka 0-2 0-0 0, Etienne 1-2 0-0 2, Stong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-63 12-14 87.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling