No. 17 Duke 75, Boston College 59

Bickerstaff 4-10 1-2 9, Penha 7-13 0-0 16, Ashton-Langford 1-3 0-0 2, Madsen 0-6 0-0 0, Zackery 6-11 0-0 14, Langford 2-9 1-1 5, McGlockton 3-4 4-6 10, Kelley 1-6 0-0 3, Aligbe 0-2 0-0 0, Mighty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 6-9 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling