No. 17 Oregon 73, Southern Cal 45

Adika 2-9 0-0 6, Marshall 3-15 8-9 14, Bigby 3-4 1-2 9, Littleton 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Love 2-10 1-2 5, Akunwafo 0-5 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-1 0-0 0, Miura 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 14-61 10-13 45
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling