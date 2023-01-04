No. 17 TCU 88, No. 19 Baylor 87

Miller 5-8 3-3 13, O'Bannon 3-6 0-0 6, Lampkin 7-10 1-1 15, Baugh 3-9 9-10 15, Miles 12-21 6-9 33, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Coles 1-3 0-0 2, Peavy 0-4 0-0 0, Cork 1-1 0-0 2, Wells 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 19-23 88.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling