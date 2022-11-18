No. 18 Arizona 87, Loyola Marymount 51

Mark 5-8 4-4 15, Clark 2-11 1-1 5, Johnson 4-7 0-0 8, Rodriguez 3-12 0-0 7, Yancy 0-2 0-0 0, Oliver 3-5 0-0 6, Samuel 1-1 0-0 2, Curry 1-2 0-0 3, Gordon 2-3 0-1 4, Toone 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 21-52 6-8 51
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling