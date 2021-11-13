No. 18 Baylor 27-14 win ends No. 4 Oklahoma 17-game streak

WACO, Texas (AP) — Gerry Bohanon threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, Baylor's defense constantly pressured both Oklahoma quarterbacks and the 18th-ranked Bears won 27-14 Saturday to end the fourth-ranked Sooners' nation's-best 17-game winning streak.

Abram Smith had 148 yards rushing, including a 75-yard scamper to set up the first of Bohanon’s two rushing TDs in the fourth quarter, and the Bears (8-2, 5-2 Big 12, CFP No. 13) rebounded from an unexpected loss last week at struggling TCU.

“It’s controlled confidence. You know, we put in the work and we expected results,” said linebacker Terrel Bernard, who had nine tackles and two sacks. “We didn’t play up to our standard last week. And, we corrected some things on tape. We put in a great game plan and came out here and executed.”

The Sooners (9-1, 6-1, CFP No. 8) were held to 260 total yards, their fewest ever with coach Lincoln Riley in his five seasons as head coach and two seasons as offensive coordinator before that. It was their fewest points in a regular-season game since a 48-14 home loss to Baylor in 2014, which came weeks before they ended that season with a 40-6 loss to Clemson in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

Oklahoma lost in November under Riley for the first time.

“Disappointing, no other way to put it,” Riley said. “Still a whole lot left for this football team. That’s the advantage of winning your first nine games, is you do set yourself up to be able to overcome something like this. ... We’ll bounce back like we always do and like we fully expect to.”

Baylor fans stormed the field when they thought the game was over, but there had been a timeout, and 3 seconds remained. Pretty much all of Oklahoma’s team had left the field and it took several minutes to clear the field.

After an extended discussion among the referees, and an irate Riley, the Sooners had 11 players come back out for the final snap. That was a 32-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins for scoring that could come into play in a Big 12 tiebreaker, and the fans then swarmed the field again.

“It became a safety issue,” Riley said. “I know why Dave (Aranda) tried to kick field goal. I don’t agree with it. I still think above all else, there’s a a code of sportsmanship that I believe in, I wouldn’t have done it. But that’s his decision, that's his football team. How the officials don’t give us, enforce a 15-yard penalty when you’ve probably got 5,000 people on the field is unbelievable to me."

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who had been so dynamic since leading a big comeback against Texas last month, threw two interceptions. Preseason AP All-America quarterback Spencer Rattler, who he had replaced as the starter, took over late in the third quarter.

Williams had a 2-yard TD run early, but finished 10-of-19 passing for 146 yards while getting sacked three times. Rattler was sacked twice as well, and Williams returned to complete three passes for 74 yards on a late drive before Kennedy Brooks' 1-yard TD with 2:26 left.

Bohanon had 107 yards rushing, while going 12-of-21 passing for 117 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners still control their path to get into the Big 12 championship game for a chance to win their seventh consecutive conference title. But getting back into the College Football Playoff just got trickier. Lacking notable victories, the Sooners were only eighth in the CFP rankings after their first 9-0 start since 2004. ... Gabe Brkic, the third-year Oklahoma kicker who was 17-of-20 this season and had never had multiple misses in the same game in his career, missed twice before halftime. He had plenty of leg but missed attempts of 51 and 40 yards wide right, one at each end of the field.

Baylor: This was a huge win for the Bears under second-year coach Dave Aranda, and fittingly it was a standout defensive performance from the former defensive coordinator for LSU's national championship two seasons ago. And it was a huge comeback after the letdown against the Horned Frogs, whose first-time starting quarterback Chandler Morris had 531 total yards.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma plays its home finale against Iowa State in a rematch of last year’s Big 12 title game.

Baylor plays next Saturday at Kansas State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25