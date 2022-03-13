No. 18 Houston wins AAC tourney 71-53 over Memphis STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer March 13, 2022 Updated: March 13, 2022 6:34 p.m.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fabian White Jr. scored 20 points, fellow big man Josh Carlton had 18 and 18th-ranked Houston beat Memphis 71-53 in the American Athletic Conference championship game Sunday.
A day after White played less than three minutes in the Cougars' semifinal win because of back tightness, the first-team All-AAC forward helped the top-seeded Cougars (29-5) earn the AAC's automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS