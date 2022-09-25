No. 18 Washington dominates in 40-22 thumping of Stanford TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Sep. 25, 2022 Updated: Sep. 25, 2022 2:19 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa scores a touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Seattle. Stephen Brashear/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Washington Wayne Taulapapa looks to fend off Stanford defensive back Alaka'i Gilman during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Seattle. Stephen Brashear/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Washington running back Will Nixon reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Seattle. Stephen Brashear/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Washington's Zion Tupuola-Fetui, left, and Cam Bright, right, sack Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Seattle. Stephen Brashear/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee attempts to throw a pass while being pressured by Washington linebacker Daniel Heimuli during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Seattle. Stephen Brashear/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. attempts a pass while being pressured by Stanford defensive end Stephen Herron Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Seattle. Stephen Brashear/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SEATTLE (AP) — Wayne Taulapapa rushed for a career-high 120 yards and one touchdown, Washington’s defense sacked Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee eight times and forced two fumbles, and the 18th-ranked Huskies beat the Cardinal 40-22 on Saturday night.
Playing as a ranked team for the first time this season, Washington (4-0, 1-0) used a stingy defense and a handful of big plays on offense to win its Pac-12 opener under new coach Kalen DeBoer.