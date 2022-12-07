No. 19 Baylor 91, Texas-Arlington 36

Jacobs 1-3 2-2 4, Smith 3-4 1-2 7, Goudeau 2-10 0-0 5, Reniya Jones 0-2 0-0 0, White 1-9 0-0 2, Gipson 2-5 2-5 6, Ringenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Benjamin 0-9 0-0 0, Taleyah Jones 3-6 0-0 8, SanFilippo 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 1-2 1-2 4, Totals 13-50 6-11 36
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling