No. 19 Oklahoma 89, Texas Tech 79

Liz Scott 4-7 5-6 13, Llanusa 8-14 1-2 20, Robertson 4-8 0-0 10, Tot 3-8 0-0 8, Williams 6-10 0-0 13, Johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Culliton 2-3 0-0 4, Joens 0-3 0-0 0, Reyna Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Vann 8-16 3-4 19, Totals 35-73 11-14 89
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling