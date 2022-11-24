No. 19 UCLA 100, Pepperdine 53

Coulibaly 3-5 0-0 6, Lewis 4-8 1-2 10, Porter 1-6 0-0 2, Mallette 5-13 0-0 13, Mitchell 3-9 0-0 8, Zidek 5-14 2-3 13, Moore 0-3 1-2 1, Pitre 0-0 0-0 0, Deng 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 4-7 53.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling