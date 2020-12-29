No. 2 Baylor beats Central Arkansas 93-56 to stay undefeated Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 6:21 p.m.
WACO, Texas (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, preseason AP All-America guard Jared Butler had 17 points and No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated with another lopsided victory, 93-56 over Central Arkansas on Tuesday.
Jonathan Tchamwa-Tchatchoua finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Matthew Mayer also scored 13 points while Adam Flagler had 10 after missing the previous two games. Davion Mitchell had 12 assists and six rebounds.