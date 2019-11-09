No. 2 Baylor women 8 in double figures in rout of Grambling

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith and Lauren Cox both had double-doubles again for No. 2 Baylor, leading eight players in double figures for the defending national champion Lady Bears in a 120-46 win over Grambling State on Friday night.

Smith had 21 points and 12 rebounds while playing only 20 minutes, while preseason AP All-America post Cox had 13 points and 10 rebounds while playing only a minute more. Both also had double-doubles in Baylor's season-opening 95-29 win over New Hampshire.

The Lady Bears (2-0) won their 31st consecutive game overall and 41st in a row at home.

DiDi Richards had 15 points and eight assists. Juicy Landrum and Queen Egbo each scored 14 points, while Erin Degrate had 13 points, Te'a Cooper 12 and Moon Ursin 10.

Markisha Body, Justice Coleman and Candice Parramore each had nine points for Grambling (0-2), which shot 24 percent from the field (15 of 62).

BIG PICTURE

Grambling St.: In their opener three nights earlier, the Lady Tigers led at Florida into the fourth quarter before losing 72-65. They led the defending national champions after Coleman's 3-pointer 41 seconds into the game but were already down 12 midway through the first quarter. They are 0-5 against Baylor, and the previous meeting was a 50-point loss in a first-round NCAA Tournament game at Waco in 2012.

Baylor: For the second game in a row, all 11 players scored and had at least one rebound, and nine of them also had assists. ... The Lady Bears shot 59 percent (47 of 80) from the field and scored their most points since a 121-62 win over Lamar in the 2018-19 season opener.

UP NEXT

Grambling State plays its third road game in six days against major conference teams, Sunday at ACC team Georgia Tech.

Baylor hosts Houston Baptist on Thursday night in the third of four consecutive home games to start the season.

