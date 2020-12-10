FG FT Reb
LOUISVILLE (5-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cochran 19 4-9 3-4 6-12 2 3 11
Balogun 21 1-2 1-1 1-2 0 2 3
Evans 39 9-20 4-4 0-1 2 1 24
Kianna Smith 30 6-11 0-0 0-3 0 1 15
Van Lith 37 5-11 2-2 1-4 3 0 14
Dixon 17 2-4 0-0 0-5 0 0 4
Parker 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Green 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Konno 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Robinson 18 0-3 0-0 4-6 1 2 0
Ahlana Smith 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Russell 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-63 10-11 12-38 9 10 73

Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Smith 3-5, Evans 2-6, Van Lith 2-4, Balogun 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dixon 3, Balogun 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Evans 4, Balogun 3, Van Lith 2, Cochran 1, Smith 1, Smith 1)

Steals: 7 (Evans 3, Smith 2, Van Lith 1, Russell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
DUKE (3-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akinbode-James 26 3-8 0-0 2-10 0 1 6
Williams 36 6-10 1-4 6-9 1 2 13
de Jesus 35 4-12 2-2 1-3 2 1 11
Goodchild 28 3-11 1-1 1-4 2 0 7
Patrick 24 4-7 0-0 1-3 3 3 8
Claude 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Anastasieska 22 2-5 0-0 1-1 0 1 4
Boykin 25 0-8 0-0 0-1 1 3 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-61 4-7 14-38 9 12 49

Percentages: FG 36.066, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 1-16, .063 (de Jesus 1-4, Akinbode-James 0-4, Goodchild 0-3, Patrick 0-1, Anastasieska 0-1, Boykin 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 3)

Turnovers: 18 (Patrick 4, Boykin 4, Akinbode-James 2, Williams 2, de Jesus 2, Anastasieska 2, Goodchild 1, Claude 1)

Steals: 3 (Boykin 2, Anastasieska 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Louisville 21 14 14 24 73
Duke 12 10 14 13 49

A_0

Officials_Rod Creech, Talisa Green, Luis Gonzalez