No. 2 NC State women get hot from outside, beat Pitt 83-53 AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 6:38 p.m.
1 of9 North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) pulls the rebound from Pittsburgh's Cynthia Ezeja (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 North Carolina State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) drives around Pittsburgh's Jayla Everett (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Pittsburgh's Cynthia Ezeja (14) knocks the ball from the hands of North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Pittsburgh's Sandrine Clesca (0) pulls the rebound from North Carolina State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) shoots as Pittsburgh's Cynthia Ezeja (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) pulls in the rebound from Pittsburgh's Sandrine Clesca (0) and Rita Igbokwe (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Ethan Hyman/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Raina Perez scored 14 points and second-ranked North Carolina State was sharp from outside to beat Pittsburgh 83-53 in Thursday's home finale.
Jakia Brown-Turner also scored 14 points for the Wolfpack (16-2, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made 16 of 26 3-pointers to tie the program record for made 3s in a game. N.C. State led by double digits nearly the entire way and ran off a 20-0 stretch during the third quarter to blow the game open.