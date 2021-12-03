No. 2 Purdue holds off Iowa 77-70 in Big Ten opener MARK AMBROGI, Associated Press Dec. 3, 2021
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 19 points, Trevion Williams had 13 points and 18 rebounds, and No. 2 Purdue held off a late Iowa rally to win 77-70 on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Mason Gillis added 12 points off the bench for the Boilermakers (8-0).