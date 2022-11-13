No. 2 Stanford 87, Portland 47

Brink 4-6 3-6 12, Iriafen 5-7 0-0 10, Jones 7-8 2-4 17, Jump 3-5 0-0 8, Lepolo 2-4 0-0 4, Belibi 4-7 2-2 10, Prechtel 1-2 0-0 2, Betts 3-5 2-2 8, Emma-Nnopu 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Nivar 2-4 0-0 5, Papadaki 0-1 0-0 0, Bosgana 0-1 2-2 2, Demetre 3-5 0-0 7, Harriel 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 35-59 11-16 87
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling