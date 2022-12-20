No. 2 UConn 84, Georgetown 73

Akok 4-7 1-2 10, Wahab 4-10 8-11 16, Heath 4-9 0-0 10, Murray 5-12 0-1 10, Spears 8-17 3-4 19, Mozone 1-2 2-3 4, Ezewiro 1-2 2-2 4, Bristol 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 16-23 73.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling