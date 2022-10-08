No. 2 UGA routs Auburn 42-10 in Deep South's Oldest Rivalry
RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett scrambled 64 yards for a touchdown, Daijun Edwards scored three times on the ground and No. 2 Georgia ran over listless Auburn 42-10 Saturday.
Bennett's career-long run on the first play of the fourth quarter was the biggest of the day for a Bulldogs offense that mostly plodded along for the first three.