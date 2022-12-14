No. 20 Arizona 89, Texas Southern 55

Green 2-6 3-5 7, Avent 7-14 1-3 21, Bates 1-4 3-6 5, Gray 2-11 4-4 8, Lawson 4-10 1-1 9, Belton 0-0 0-0 0, Myopo 0-0 0-2 0, Reynolds 0-0 0-2 0, Hill 1-5 0-0 2, Compton 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-52 12-23 55
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling