No. 20 UConn 71, Iowa St. 53

Kunc 1-1 0-1 3, Osunniyi 5-7 3-3 14, Grill 0-5 1-2 1, Holmes 4-12 2-4 11, Lipsey 6-9 0-0 12, Kalscheur 3-13 0-0 6, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Ward 2-2 0-0 4, Watson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 6-10 53.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling