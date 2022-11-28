Skip to main content
Sports

No. 20 UConn 71, Iowa St. 53

Kunc 1-1 0-1 3, Osunniyi 5-7 3-3 14, Grill 0-5 1-2 1, Holmes 4-12 2-4 11, Lipsey 6-9 0-0 12, Kalscheur 3-13 0-0 6, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Ward 2-2 0-0 4, Watson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 6-10 53.

UCONN (8-0)

Karaban 4-10 0-0 10, Sanogo 1-5 2-2 4, Alleyne 1-3 0-0 2, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 2, Newton 3-6 5-6 13, Jackson 3-8 3-4 10, Calcaterra 2-5 3-3 8, Clingan 5-6 5-7 15, Diarra 2-6 2-3 7. Totals 22-53 20-25 71.

Halftime_UConn 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 3-13 (Kunc 1-1, Osunniyi 1-1, Holmes 1-3, Watson 0-1, Grill 0-3, Kalscheur 0-4), UConn 7-26 (Newton 2-4, Karaban 2-6, Jackson 1-3, Calcaterra 1-4, Diarra 1-4, Alleyne 0-1, Sanogo 0-1, Hawkins 0-3). Rebounds_Iowa St. 19 (Kunc 5), UConn 45 (Jackson 13). Assists_Iowa St. 9 (Lipsey 3), UConn 16 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 21, UConn 15. A_5,005 (19,393).

More for you
Written By