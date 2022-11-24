No. 20 UConn 83, Oregon 59

Karaban 2-5 0-0 6, Sanogo 5-7 0-0 12, Alleyne 2-5 0-0 4, Hawkins 6-16 1-1 18, Newton 7-10 4-5 23, Jackson 0-3 0-2 0, Calcaterra 4-5 0-0 11, Clingan 4-10 1-3 9, Diarra 0-2 0-0 0, Springs 0-0 0-0 0, Roumoglou 0-0 0-0 0, Hasson 0-0 0-0 0, Hendry 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 6-11 83.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling