No. 21 Arkansas 63, Lamar 50

Imevbore 1-2 0-0 2, Weems 0-1 2-3 2, Adams 5-12 0-0 12, Dean 3-11 2-2 11, Taylor 4-12 0-0 9, Davis 3-10 2-3 8, Bernard 0-2 0-0 0, Craft 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 1-2 2-2 4, Totals 18-55 8-10 50
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling