No. 21 Baylor 79, Houston Christian 35

Collins 1-3 2-2 5, Nzoiwu 6-9 1-2 13, Sutherland 1-5 0-0 2, Mapusua 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-5 2-4 2, Oly 0-2 0-0 0, Erickson 0-2 0-0 0, Hursh 0-3 0-0 0, Maguire 2-7 0-0 5, Cotton 2-4 0-0 4, Matadi 1-7 0-0 2, Totals 14-49 5-8 35
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling