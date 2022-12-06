No. 22 Gonzaga 73, Queens (NC) 49

Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Balde-Camara 1-1 0-0 2, Brisker 10-26 4-5 25, Alexandria Johnson 5-10 4-4 14, Kidwell 1-8 0-0 2, Kinley Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 1-2 1, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0, Jaylynn Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Lynese Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 19-53 9-11 49
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling