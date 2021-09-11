No. 22 Miami 25, Appalachian State 23

Appalachian St. 7 7 3 6 \u2014 23 Miami 9 3 7 6 \u2014 25 First Quarter MIA_Chaney 1 run (Borregales kick), 8:49. APP_Peoples 28 run (Staton kick), 5:20. MIA_safety, :21. Second Quarter MIA_FG Borregales 27, 6:49. APP_Virgil 100 kickoff return (Staton kick), 6:05. Third Quarter MIA_Harris 12 run (Borregales kick), 13:46. APP_FG Staton 22, 9:21. Fourth Quarter MIA_FG Borregales 38, 9:15. APP_M.Williams 3 pass from Brice (run failed), 5:48. MIA_FG Borregales 43, 2:03. ___ APP MIA First downs 19 25 Total Net Yards 326 374 Rushes-yards 41-130 43-174 Passing 196 200 Punt Returns 1-0 3-26 Kickoff Returns 3-119 3-60 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1--1 Comp-Att-Int 20-33-1 20-33-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-2 2-12 Punts 5-40.4 6-39.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-48 6-60 Time of Possession 34:25 25:35 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Appalachian St., Peoples 17-95, Noel 18-26, Brice 4-7, M.Williams 1-2, Virgil 1-0. Miami, Harris 18-90, King 20-67, Chaney 4-21, (Team) 1-(minus 4). PASSING_Appalachian St., Brice 20-33-1-196. Miami, King 20-33-0-200. RECEIVING_Appalachian St., Cor.Sutton 7-60, M.Williams 4-55, T.Hennigan 3-27, Noel 2-11, Pearson 1-23, Horn 1-9, Virgil 1-6, Evans 1-5. Miami, Rambo 5-52, Harley 5-27, Key.Smith 4-70, Mallory 3-16, Restrepo 1-18, Arroyo 1-11, Harris 1-6. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Borregales 35.