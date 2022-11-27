No. 22 Michigan 84, No. 21 Baylor 75

Kiser 10-13 5-5 26, Williams 4-9 2-2 10, Brown 4-13 3-6 11, Nolan 4-6 3-4 12, Phelia 8-17 2-6 20, Crockett 1-4 0-0 3, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Kampschroeder 1-4 0-0 2, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-66 15-23 84
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling