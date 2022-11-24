No. 22 Tennessee 73, Southern Cal 66, OT

Morgan 3-5 0-0 6, Dixon-Waters 2-8 2-2 6, Ellis 7-14 4-5 21, Peterson 4-10 1-1 9, White 5-11 0-0 11, Johnson 4-8 0-0 9, Wright 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 7-8 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling