No. 22 Xavier 83, No. 2 UConn 73

Karaban 2-9 0-0 6, Sanogo 9-17 0-0 18, Hawkins 3-9 4-7 11, Jackson 5-14 0-2 14, Newton 2-5 0-0 6, Alleyne 2-5 0-0 6, Diarra 2-3 0-0 5, Calcaterra 1-2 0-0 3, Clingan 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 28-67 4-9 73.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling