No. 23 Auburn 84, Washington 61

Broome 9-17 0-0 18, Moore 5-6 0-1 12, J.Williams 6-10 4-5 18, Green 2-9 6-7 11, Jasper 1-2 0-0 3, Flanigan 1-2 0-1 2, Donaldson 1-2 0-0 2, K.Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Cardwell 3-3 0-0 6, Traore 1-2 0-2 2, Berman 1-1 0-0 3, Westry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-59 10-16 84.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling