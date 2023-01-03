No. 23 Baylor 81, No. 17 Oklahoma 70

Bickle 2-8 5-6 10, Andrews 8-20 9-11 30, Asberry 6-12 1-1 14, Littlepage-Buggs 1-1 0-0 2, Owens 3-9 3-4 9, Gillispie 1-5 0-0 2, Porter 2-3 2-3 6, Ferreira 0-2 0-0 0, Fontleroy 4-7 0-2 8, Totals 27-67 20-27 81
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling