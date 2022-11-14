No. 23 Texas Tech 64, Louisiana Tech 55

W.Allen 1-1 0-0 2, I.Crawford 3-8 0-0 6, Green 1-9 0-0 2, Co.Williams 5-11 3-3 16, Willis 2-9 3-3 9, J.Crawford 3-8 1-2 7, Hunter 4-4 2-3 10, Bradford 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 1-2 0-0 3, Mangum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 9-11 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling