No. 23 UCLA outlasts pesky Oregon State for 57-52 victory BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 9:14 p.m.
1 of4 Oregon State forward Rodrigue Andela (34) grabs rebound over UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Jules Bernard (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson, left, shoots against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Oregon State guard Zach Reichle, right, grabs a rebound over UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 UCLA guard Jules Bernard, left, is aided by a trainer after going down with an injury during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Riley had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 23 UCLA outlasted pesky Oregon State for a 57-52 victory on Saturday night.
The Bruins (13-3, 9-1 Pac-12) extended their home winning streak to 16 games. They have won eight of nine overall, rebounding from a one-point defeat to Stanford last weekend that was their first league loss.