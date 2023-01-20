No. 24 Colorado 73, California 66

Vonleh 6-10 1-2 13, Miller 10-17 3-4 26, Formann 1-7 4-4 7, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Sherrod 4-10 6-6 15, McLeod 0-1 0-2 0, Whittaker 0-0 0-0 0, Sadler 3-3 2-2 8, Wetta 1-2 0-0 2, Wynn 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 26-55 16-20 73
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling