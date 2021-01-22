No. 24 UCLA overcomes sloppy play to beat Cal 61-57 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 12:01 a.m.
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Not long after punctuating his 21st birthday with a clutch 3-pointer for UCLA, Jules Bernard had to think quickly when teammate Russell Stong tried to douse him with a celebratory bottle of water.
“I saw him. He was coming with the cap off,” Bernard said. “I saw him lurking.”
