No. 24 Wisconsin survives Illinois State after 2-week break Dec. 29, 2021 Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 11:52 p.m.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl had a career-high 21 points and nine rebounds, and No. 24 Wisconsin struggled to put away Illinois State, winning 89-85 on Wednesday night in its first game after a two-week break because of COVID-19.
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer, had 20 points on 6-of-23 shooting and 11 rebounds. Second-leading scorer Brad Davison was held to seven points on 1-of-9 shooting.
